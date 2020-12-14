Felony case advances against man charged with shooting neighbor’s dog

The deadly shooting of a Siberian husky named Kita happened in early November in northern Kent County’s Spencer Township.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The felony case against a northern Kent County man accused of killing his neighbor’s dog has moved to Kent County Circuit Court.

Matthew Clay Goldsmith, 43, is charged with animals – killing/torturing, a four-year felony.

He’s accused of killing a Siberian husky, which the owner says got loose last month and was shot after straying into Goldsmith’s yard.

Among those to testify during a preliminary hearing Monday in 63rd District Court was Cindy D. Holliday, owner of the dog named Kita.

She said Kita got loose earlier this year and killed one of Goldsmith’s chickens but was not a threat the evening of the Nov. 4 shooting.

“This is more of a dysfunctional situation between neighbors,’’ Holliday said after Monday's hearing. “I did try to talk to them, but they refused.’’

The attorney for Goldsmith did not return a phone call seeking comment.

A felony complaint was authorized last month charging Goldsmith with killing Kita “without just cause.’’

In addition to prison, those convicted of animals - killing/torturing, face a $5,000 fine and can be ordered to perform up to 500 hours of community service. The court may also order psychiatric evaluation.

Holliday said she was trying to find a new home for Kita because her home on 19 Mile Road NE does not have a fenced-in yard.

On the evening of Nov. 4, the dog got away from her while she was putting on a leash, Holliday said.

“We did hear the dog scream and then a gunshot was fired immediately after, while I and my friend were on the other side of the house calling for the dog,’’ she said.

Goldsmith is the second person charged with killing a dog in Kent County in recent months.

A charge of animals – killing/torturing, was filed in mid-October against Clarence Ivan McCoy of Grand Rapids. He’s accused of shooting a neighbor’s dog, named Breezy, after the animal got into his yard on Dunham Street SE. That case has also been moved to Kent County Circuit Court.

