Trial set for ex-GRPD officer charged in Lyoya killing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A trial date has been set for the former GRPD officer charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya.

The trial is set to begin on March 13, 2023.

In late October, a Michigan judge ruled that Christopher Schurr's case would go to trial after a two day preliminary hearing.

Judge Christina Elmore is expected to preside over the trial.

The shooting happened Monday, April 4 just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Griggs Street and Nelson Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. Schurr pulled Lyoya over, who was driving with a friend in the passenger seat.

Lyoya got out of his vehicle, and after a brief physical struggle and fight over the officer's taser, Lyoya was shot in the back of the head and killed.

Last week, attorney's for Patrick Lyoya's family filed a civil lawsuit against the former officer and the City of Grand Rapids.

The lawsuit seeks two counts of excessive force against ex-GRPD Officer Christopher Schurr in Patrick Lyoya's killing, and claims the City of Grand Rapids is liable for the "atmosphere at GRPD, which influence Schurr to use excessive force on Lyoya."

The family is seeking damages, a jury to decide any punitive damages, attorney's fees, and to award Patrick Lyoya's estate medical, hospital, funeral and burial expenses.

