Triple murder suspect wanted out of Eaton County

He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

EATON COUNTY, Mich. — The Eaton County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding a suspect involved in a triple homicide.

Daniel James Sougstad, 23, is believed to be driving a black Honda Accord with the Michigan license plate CZM 350.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.