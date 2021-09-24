Triple murder suspect wanted out of Eaton County

EATON COUNTY, Mich. — The Eaton County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding a suspect involved in a triple homicide.
Daniel James Sougstad, 23, is believed to be driving a black Honda Accord with the Michigan license plate CZM 350.
He is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
