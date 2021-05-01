Truck collides with house in hit and run

A resident of the house suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, according to police.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — One person was injured after a truck collided with a house and fled the scene Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 8:50 a.m., police say, in the Oakwood Drive and Cottonwood Drive area of Georgetown Township. A 2019 Chevrolet Silverado lost control while driving at high speeds and struck a house, police say.

A resident of the house suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, according to police.

Ottawa County deputies were able to track down the truck and take the driver, a 33-year-old Jenison man, into custody. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.