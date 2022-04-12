Truck driver charged in I-94 crash with MSP trooper

The crash happened Friday, April 8 on I-94, causing injuries to a Michigan State Police trooper.

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A 24-year-old semi-truck driver from Virginia has been charged with two felonies in the crash that injured a Michigan State Police (MSP) trooper.

Easton Norby was arraigned Monday on the charges of reckless driving causing serious impairment of a bodily function and failure to yield to an emergency responder causing injury.

The crash happened on eastbound I-94 near Lawrence in Van Buren County on Friday, April 8.

The police say that the crash happened when the MSP trooper was investigating another crash on the highway.

The MSP trooper involved in the crash was pinned in his vehicle and had to be extracted.

The trooper suffered a concussion, multiple cuts and bruises but no life threatening injuries and no broken bones. MSP says that he is at home recovering.

Norby sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Eastbound I-94 was closed for several hours after the crash.

Norby is currently being held on a $100,000 bond.

