ARIZONA, USA — Authorities say a long-haul trucker has been arrested for allegedly trying to lure a teenage girl from Oro Valley to Michigan to have a sexual relationship with him.

Oro Valley police say 44-year-old Gerard Dickinson had received sexually explicit images of the victim and knew she was 14 years old. They say the girl had run away from home and intended to travel to Michigan to meet with Dickinson.

Police say they located the girl in Tucson, and she was returned home. They worked with Michigan State Police to take Dickinson into custody last Saturday. Police say Dickinson will be extradited to Pima County.

