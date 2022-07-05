Investigation Discovery's 'Evil Lives Here' highlights Kentwood man in latest episode

George Yzaguirre was convicted of killing two men, including his roommate, who was stabbed 70 times before his body was dumped in Walker.

KENTWOOD, Mich — A Kentwood man convicted of two murders in 2019 is highlighted in an episode of Investigation Discovery's "Evil Lives Here."

George Edward Yzaguirre stabbed two people to death in Kent County in 2019, including his roommate, who he stabbed 70 times.

David Isner Jr., 34, and Edward Fuller, 63, were murdered by Yzaguirre just five days apart. Isner was Yzaguirre's roommate and longtime friend and Fuller was also said to have been a friend of Yzaguirre.

Yzaguirre “admitted to police he would kill again if he got the chance,’’ Kentwood detective Tim Nelson wrote in court documents for the case.

Yzaguirre admitted to both murders and was given two life sentences in October of 2020. Less than a year later, Yzaguirre died in prison of an apparent suicide in May of 2021. He was 37.

The episode about Yzaguirre features his ex-wife, Jennifer Meyers, who says that she thinks he may have killed more than just Isner and Fuller.

She recounts how she met Yzaguirre after a bad breakup with her boyfriend. Yzaguirre was living in the same duplex as her in Kentwood and shortly after meeting him, she quickly fell for him and they moved in together. That's when she began to notice some alarming behavior.

The Investigation Discovery episode tells the story of Yzaguirre through a dramatic recreation of events narrated by Meyers.

You can watch the entire episode, titled "He Should Have Died Sooner," on Discovery+ or on InvestigationDiscovery.com.

