TSA stops man at Grand Rapids airport with loaded gun in bag

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Monday morning, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) stopped a man who had a loaded handgun from boarding a plane at Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

A news release said around 5:30 a.m., a TSA officer found a gun in the local man's carry-on bag. It was a 9mm handgun and a magazine with 10 bullets. TSA informed the airport police who then took possession of the weapon and escorted the passenger away from the checkpoint.

“Firearms and prohibited items continue to be detected at airport security checkpoints during this pandemic,” said Grand Rapids' TSA Federal Security Director Roger Dubuc. “Our sharp TSA officers remain vigilant while the safety and security of all travelers remain our top priority.”

This is the third firearm that TSA has detected at the Ford Airport this year.

Passengers are allowed to travel with firearms in checked bags if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammo in a locked hardback case and declared at the check-in counter.

Civil penalties are issued to travelers who bring guns to a checkpoint. A first offense is typically $4,100.

