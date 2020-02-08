Two cars stolen, multiple broken into in Marshall

Surveillance footage shows that three subjects were involved in the thefts, MSP says.

MARSHALL, Michigan — Michigan State Police troopers are investigating after receiving multiple reports of stolen vehicles, vehicle break-ins and items stolen from vehicles Saturday.

MSP says that two vehicles were stolen. One was a 2011 Chevy Malibu, which has since been recovered. The other was a 2018 Chevy Traverse, which is still missing.

Both vehicles were seen in Fabius and Lockport Townships in the early hours of Saturday. The drivers were seen stopping at multiple residences, entering numerous vehicles and taking items.

Anyone with information regarding the stolen vehicles or suspects is asked to contact MSP at 269-558-0500 or the complaint number at 54-4591-20.

