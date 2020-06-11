Two cell phone store break-ins under investigation

Authorities are investigating cell phone store break-ins on 28th Street and Alpine Avenue.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Authorities are investigating two separate cell phone store break-ins that happened overnight.

The first happened around midnight at the Boost Mobile store on 28th Street SW near Burlingame Avenue SW.

When 13 ON YOUR SIDE crews arrived on scene, they saw the glass door was broken.

Police did not indicate whether anything was stolen from the store.

The second break-in happened at the T-Mobile store on Alpine Avenue NW near Hillside Drive NW.

It's not clear if anything was taken from this store either, or if either incident is connected in any way.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.