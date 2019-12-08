KENT COUNTY, Mich. - Authorities in Kent County are trying to figure out if two cellphone store break-ins, happening early Monday morning, are related.

The Kent County Sheriff's Department confirmed with 13 ON YOUR SIDE that an AT&T store on 10 Mile Road, near Rockford, was broken into around 3:30 a.m.

Police say a second break-in occurred about an hour later, six miles away from the first scene. This one happened at the Sprint store on Northland Drive, in Plainfield Township, near Plainfield Avenue. Just a day prior to this one and a few hundred feet away, another break-in happened at a Verizon store, also on Northland Drive.

These are the latest in a number of cellphone break-ins happening in West Michigan in the past few weeks. There was an attempted break-in at an empty cell phone store last month. It happened at a Boost Mobile on Burton Street SE. The store had been closed for about 60 days and what was left inside didn't look to be tampered with.

It is not yet known if any of these incidents are related.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.