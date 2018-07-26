Two members of the Cedar Springs Youth Football League board have been charged with embezzlement.

The Kent County Sheriff Department said an investigation was started after a complaint in March. The investigation lead deputies to believe that approximately $12,000 was missing from the leagues' bank account.

The sheriff's department said that the missing money was never deposited into the league's account.

President James Crouch and Treasurer Heather Vaughn were responsible for all of the money brought in during the 2017 football season, according to police. Now the two face charges for embezzlement.

Police said at different times both Crouch and Vaughn embezzled money belonging to the Cedar Springs Youth Football League. Charges have been filed by the Kent Count Prosecutors Office.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 On Your Side app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM