MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — Andrea and Craig Lake were arraigned in court Friday afternoon for the shooting of a 61-year-old man in Montcalm County.

The man was shot in the head near Townline Lake in Belvidere Township on Thursday. He survived the shooting, but police have not provided an update on his status.

EARLIER: Montcalm County shooting suspects arrested overnight

Andrea Lake is facing one charge of assault with intent to murder, one count of armed robbery and felony possession of a firearm. Craig Lake is charged with armed robbery and possession of firearm.

Both of the suspects remained in jail on Friday afternoon. Andrea Lake's bond was set at $500,000 and Craig Lake's was set at $250,000.

