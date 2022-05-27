Two men charged in murder of Kentwood man

The men were arrested on Wednesday after a round-the-clock investigation into Wilder's death. Both were denied bond.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two men have been charged in the murder of a 50-year-old Kentwood man Friday afternoon.

Rhishy Manning and Jaheim Hayes-Goree have been charged with Felony Murder, Felony Firearms, and Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery in connection with the death of Joseph Wilder on May 24.

The men were arrested on Wednesday after a round-the-clock investigation into Wilder's death. Both were denied bond.

Police believe the incident stemmed from an attempted ATM robbery in the 6400 block of Division Avenue.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to contact police at 616-632-6125 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

