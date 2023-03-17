Two former workers involved in teen's death at Kalamazoo youth home plead no contest

In April 2020, three staff members restrained 16-year-old Cornelius Fredericks for 12 minutes, resulting in his death 30 hours later.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two former employees at a Kalamazoo youth home have pleaded no contest in the death of a 16-year-old in 2020.

According to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office, 49-year-old Michael Mosley and 30-year-old Zachary Solis both plead no contest to involuntary manslaughter charges Thursday.

The case dates back to April 29, 2020, when staff members at Lakeside Academy put their full weight on 16-year-old Cornelius Fredericks, restraining him for 12-minutes.

Fredericks died at a nearby hospital 30 hours later. Following his death, the Kalamazoo County Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Since then, the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor sentenced former nurse at Lakeside, Heather McLogan, to 18-months of probation for third-degree child abuse.

As for Mosley and Solis, their sentencing will take place on Dec. 19, 2023.

Following the tragedy, the MDHHS announced emergency rules that prohibit state-licensed child-caring institutions from using dangerous restraints that involve placing children face-down while they are being restrained, and any other restraint that restricts breathing.

