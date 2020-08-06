Two people found dead in southeast Grand Rapids

Police are investigating the scene on Beemis Street SE near Eastern Avenue.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two people were found dead this morning at approximately 2 a.m. in southeast Grand Rapids.

Police are investigating the scene at Beemis Street SE near Eastern Avenue.

The two victims had apparent gunshot wounds, according to Grand Rapids Police.

Additional information is not available at this time, but police say updates will be released soon.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

