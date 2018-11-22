13 on your side is working to get additional details on a shooting on Grand Rapids' Southeast side Wednesday night.

GRPD officers were called to a home on Quigley Blvd. SW just before 10 p.m.

Two victims were found inside the home and taken to the hospital. No other details on their conditions or identities are available at this time.

Police cars blocked off the road in the Burton Heights neighborhood for about an hour. Police did not say why or how it happened.

(This is a developing story.)

