Men learn sentence in drive-by graduation ceremony shooting that hurt two

The shooting left two people hurt: a 16-year-old boy from Texas and a 40-year-old woman from Grand Rapids.

KENTWOOD, Mich — Two 19-year-old men charged in a drive-by shooting that happened outside a graduation ceremony at East Kentwood High School last May have now been sentenced.

Shaakir Abdulwahab, who was 18 at the time of the shooting that injured two people, was sentenced to prison in April.

Abdulwahab pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon and having a weapon in a weapon-free school zone, which is a general felony violation.

The earliest he could be released from prison is in November 2024, according to online records.

Jacqui Hill, who also faced the same charges, was sentenced to probation in the case.

Detectives said the pair were spotted in a white Mercedes sedan at East Kentwood High School at the time of the shooting.

In court, a detective testified that Abdulwahab's bright orange hoodie and shoelaces caught on surveillance video ultimately lead to his arrest.

The shooting left two people hurt: a 16-year-old boy from Texas and a 40-year-old woman from Grand Rapids. Police say that the woman had to undergo surgery. The boy was released from the hospital.

The shooting happened after the graduation ceremony for Crossroads Alternative High School graduation ceremony, which was being held at the East Kentwood High School football field.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.