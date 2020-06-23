Two more charged in Grand Rapids riot that left scores of businesses damaged

Omar Suarez-Landero is charged with riot and breaking into a restaurant; Clare Newhall is accused of riot and malicious destruction of a building.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 21-year-old woman appeared for video arraignment Tuesday on charges stemming from the May 30-31 riot in downtown Grand Rapids that left scores of businesses damaged.

Clare Anwyn Newhall, who lists a Grand Rapids address, is charged with riot and malicious destruction of a building.

She’s accused of causing less than $200 in damage to a state-owned building at 1 North Division Avenue that houses the Secretary of State office. The misdemeanor is punishable by 93 days in jail.

Newhall also faces a more serious charge of riot, a 10-year felony.

Also facing charges is 18-year-old Omar Suarez-Landero, of Wyoming.

He’s accused of riot and breaking into Sundance Grill & Bar at 151 Ottawa Avenue NW. Suarez-Landero has a court appearance set for June 30 on the two felony charges.

His co-defendant is Olivia Marie Hull. Hull, 23, was arraigned June 9 on three charges, including riot and breaking and entering. She also has a preliminary exam scheduled for June 30.

Thirteen adults and one juvenile have been charged in the riot.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE: