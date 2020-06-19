Two more charged with riot in Grand Rapids

A riot charge is a 10-year felony if convicted.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday that two more people are facing riot charges for damaging buildings in downtown Grand Rapids overnight on Saturday, May 30.

Clare Anwyn Newhall, 21, was charged with riot and one count of malicious destruction of a building for her alleged involvement in damage to the Secretary of State building downtown.

Byron Leonel Castaneda, 21, has been charged with riot, breaking and entering, and one count of lying to police during a violent crime investigation. The prosecutor alleges Castaneda broke into F. David Barney clothing store.

Ten people have already been charged with riot. These additional charges make the total number of people facing charges 12.

