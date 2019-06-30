HUFFMAN, Texas — Two men are dead in a murder suicide in Huffman early Sunday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Around 3:20 a.m., deputies received a call about a shooting at a home in the 3600 block of Kennington Court.

They found a man dead in the driveway of the home and learned from witnesses he was allegedly shot by another man who lived down the street.

When deputies tried to contact that man, they heard a gunshot from inside his home. Deputies found the man dead from a gunshot wound, according to Ben Beall with the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit.

Beall said both men went out with their girlfriends or wives and the men got into an argument once they were back home.

One of the men pulled out a gun and fatally shot the other before eventually turning the gun on himself, Beall said.

Both men are white males in their early to mid 30s. Their identities have not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Check back for updates.