COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two Ohio State students and football players are charged with rape and kidnapping, according to Franklin County municipal court records.

21-year-old Amir Riep and 21-year-old Jahsen Wint are currently in police custody. According to court records the alleged crimes happened on February 4, 2020, our sister station WBNS reports.

Both seniors, the pair faces charges of rape by threat of force and kidnapping to engage in sexual activity.

The University issued the following statement following their arrests.

" We are aware that two of our students have been arrested and criminally charged. They have been suspended from all activities involving the football program. We will share more information when available."

This is a developing story. Stay with 3News for updates as they become available.