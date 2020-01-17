GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two people that may be linked to an attempted armed robbery.

Police said an attempted armed robbery started with shots being fired on Dec. 28, 2019 around 6:15 p.m in the area of Sheldon Ave SE and Cherry St SE.

According to a press release from the department, numerous suspects approached the victim and demanded his "property." One of the suspects pulled out a handgun. The victim attempted to run away, but was shot numerous times.

The victim was treated at a hospital and has been released.

Surveillance video captured the images released by police. Anyone who has information can contact police at 616-456-3400. Tips can be made anonymously to Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

