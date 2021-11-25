Two separate shootings in Battle Creek leaves one dead, another hurt

Detectives in Battle Creek are investigating a bar fight that escalated to deadly violence, and another shooting that appears to stem from a domestic dispute.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Authorities in Battle Creek are investigating two Thanksgiving morning shootings that left one person dead and sent another to the hospital.

Police do not believe the shootings are connected.

The first happened just after 12 a.m. at the Cricket Club bar in downtown Battle Creek.

Police said a number of customers were physically fighting with bar security staff, and during the scuffle, one person fired off some shots.

Those shots hit a 29-year-old man who died from his injuries at Bronson Battle Creek Hospital.

Police recovered the handgun at the bar and officers took the person who fired the shots to the Battle Creek Police Department for an interview.

Detectives are asking for help from anyone who was at the Cricket Club during this incident.

If you saw the fight, or have cell phone video of it, please contact BCPD by calling the non-emergency line at 269-781-0911.

Then later on around 4:30 a.m., police rushed to a home in the 100 block of North McKinley Avenue for multiple calls about a woman shooting a gun.

That's where first responders found a 38-year-old man in the backyard of a home suffering from a single gunshot wound to his torso.

He's being treated at an area hospital.

Police found the woman inside the home, and arrested her without incident.

Detectives said the man and woman were in a relationship.

Detectives continue to investigate both shooting incidents. If you have any info that may help, you can call the non-emergency line at 269-781-0911.

