GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that occurred within hours of each other Friday night and into Saturday morning.

The first occurred around 10:40 p.m. on Friday night near Coldbrook Street and Clancy Avenue. A man was shot while sitting in his car. He suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police say there is no suspect description at this time.

About six hours later, another person was shot.

On the southeast side of the city near Franklin Street and Geneva Avenue, one person was shot around 4:30 a.m. The victim has non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the victim is unwilling to tell them what happened. So there is no suspect description at this time.

RELATED: City leaders implore community to end 'code of silence' surrounding recent gun violence in GR

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.