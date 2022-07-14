Man, woman shot overnight in Grand Rapids

About four hours later, Grand Rapids Police responded to the same home that had been struck by gunfire.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department says two people suffered non-life threatening injuries after they were shot Wednesday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. in the 200 block of Brown Street SE.

Authorities said the man and woman told detectives they had been shot leaving a store. However, police believe the pair had actually been shot outside of the house.

The victims are not cooperating with police.

Then at 3:30 a.m. Thursday, authorities returned to the same home to a call for shots fired into the house.

No one was injured in the second shooting incident, but forensic crews found multiple bullet holes in the house.

At this point, there have been no arrests and there's no suspect description.

Authorities said there is no ongoing danger to the neighborhood.

