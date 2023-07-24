Two suspects arrested in stabbing incident in Battle Creek

Battle Creek Police said a man and woman argued with a 33-year-old when they stabbed him with a knife last week. Both are now facing charges in the attack.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two people accused of stabbing a man following a drug deal were arraigned in court and now face charges in the case.

Battle Creek Police responded to a home on Keith Drive around 2 a.m. on Thursday, July 20 to reports of a stabbing.

Officers learned that the 33-year-old man still bleeding from wounds to his upper body had been at a different home on South 22nd Street. He told police he went there to buy drugs, and after he got there, he got into an argument with a 43-year-old man identified as Danito Cordell McMickens.

The argument escalated to violence, and the victim said McMickens and 30-year-old Janna Nicole Parks stabbed him with a knife.

After being stabbed the victim fled the scene and went back to his home on Keith Drive.

Police went to the home on South 22nd Street where they found and arrested McMickens and Parks. They were brought to the Calhoun County Jail and have been charged with assault with intent to murder.

The victim was brought to a hospital where he received medical care and is recovering.

