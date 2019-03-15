HOLLAND, Michigan — The Holland Department of Public Safety is looking for two suspects who broke into Paul's Pharmacy on Lincoln Avenue early Friday morning.

Police said around 3:45 a.m. they arrived to the scene and the suspects had already fled. Officers set up a perimeter around the pharmacy and used a K9 to try to track the suspects down. However, police later discovered the suspects left in a vehicle that had been parked near the door.

Detectives found surveillance video, which shows the two suspects in the store. It appears that they were attempted to steal prescription medications, and one of the suspects had a handgun.

Anyone who has information that may help in this investigation is asked to contact Detective Haglund at the Holland Department of Public Safety at (616) 355-1150 or email investigators at policetips@cityofholland.com.

