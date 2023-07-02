Two teenagers being treated for gunshot wounds after Wyoming shooting

Police say their initial investigation leads them to believe this was a drive-by shooting. They have no suspect information at this time.

WYOMING, Mich. — Around 9:10 pm Sunday evening police and fire personnel from the Wyoming Department of Public Safety responded to a report of two 17-year-old males who had been shot.

The shooting took place in the 1100 block of Albers Street.

Upon arriving at the scene first responders were told the two victims were already on their way to an area hospital in a private vehicle. Both victims are being treating for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say their initial investigation leads them to believe this was a drive-by shooting. They have no suspect information at this time.

The incident is still under investigation by Wyoming Department of Public Safety detectives with assistance from the Forensic Science Unit.

Police also said there will be a heavy police presence in the area of the 1100 block of Albers Street for the next several hours, they ask all motorists to avoid the area if possible.

As the investigation is ongoing, police ask anyone with information to contact Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345; 1-866-774-2345; or https://www.silentobserver.org

