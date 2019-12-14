WALKER, Mich — Friday the Walker Police announced they identified the two suspects who were caught on camera stealing cologne and perfume from "several" Ulta Beauty stores throughout Kent and Ottawa Counties, they said in a Facebook post.

They issued felony warrants for the man and woman's arrests, however, they did not release their names.

One suspect is a black man who is 6-foot-tall and about 190 pounds. Police estimate he is in his mid-20s. The other suspect is a black woman who is about 5-foot-6-inches with a "medium build". They estimate she is in her late 20s.

Read more: Walker Police searching for suspects who stole from 'several' Ulta Beauty stores

Police are asking the public to call Detective Bailey on the Walker Police Department Tip Line at 616-791-6788, or call Silent Observer, and reference incident #19-12195 with any information on their whereabouts.

RELATED VIDEO:

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.