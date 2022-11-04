Undercover investigation leads to arrest of 26-year-old on child porn charges

26-year-old Hongmin Sung has been charged following an undercover investigation into his online activity.

WYOMING, Mich. — The Michigan State Police have arrested a 26-year-old Wyoming man for multiple counts of child sexually abusive material as well as using a computer to commit a crime.

Hongmin Sung was charged with aggravated distribution of child sexually abusive material, aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Sung was arrested after an undercover investigation into his online activity by the MSP Computer Crimes Unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. He was arraigned in 62A District Court on Friday, November 4.

Michigan State Police continue to remind parents about the importance of keeping themselves safe on the internet.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website here.

The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources you can find here.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the Cyber Tip Line.

