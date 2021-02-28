United States Customs and Border Protection officers seize 300 lbs in pork bologna

Recently the U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 30 rolls of pork bologna weighing 277 pounds.

SANTA TERESA, N.M. — Recently the U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 30 rolls of pork bologna weighing 277 pounds.

The bologna, which was seized at the Santa Teresa Port of Entry, was discovered on Feb. 24 at 6:26 p.m. after a U.S. citizen from Sunland Park, NM presented himself for inspection at the port of entry.

Following the inspection, officers discovered the rolls of bologna under the mats and seats of the front and rear passenger sides of the vehicle.

After taking the bologna, officers assessed the driver with a $1,000 penalty fine.

Port Director Fernando Thome stresses how it is important for the CBP officers to safeguard the United States from foreign animal diseases.