MSP: US-131 shooting a 'targeted act'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan State Police say they believe a Wednesday evening shooting that injured two people on US-131 was a "targeted act."

Troopers say the shooting happened around 7 p.m. on US-131 between 68th and 84th Street. Investigation shows two men were traveling northbound on the highway when a car fired shots at them. The driver parked at a business on 68th Street and called 911.

Both occupants were transported to the hospital with injuries.

Investigators say the shooting was not a random attack, and that the victims were likely targeted. There is no information on suspects at this time.

The investigation into this incident is still underway.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or observed a suspicious vehicle in the area should call 911 or MSP at (616) 866-4411.

