U.S. Marshals arrest key witness in Grand Rapids homicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The boyfriend of a woman shot and killed in Grand Rapids last year has been arrested, according to the U.S. Marshals Office.

Shelton Cornell Williams, 22, was arrested in Florida for violating probation and is expected in Kent County court next week.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says Williams is not a suspect, but a witness in the shooting death of 20-year-old Kendall Frost in October of 2021.

Frost is the cousin of Kent County Commissioner Robert S. Womack.

Police say Frost was shot while inside a car in the area of Paris Avenue SE and Griggs Street SE.

Womack tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE Frost was in the car with Williams when she was shot but he fled the scene before police could arrive and had not been seen or heard from since.

Frost was rushed to the hospital where she later died, according to police.

Online records with the Michigan Department of Corrections show Williams had been absconding from parole since May.

Online records show Williams has a criminal history including weapons charges, home invasion, armed robbery and resisting and obstructing police.

No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made in Frost's death. Anyone with information is asked to call Grand Rapids police or Silent Observer.

