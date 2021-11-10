U.S. Marshals offering $10,000 reward for Michigan murder suspect

Marshals believe Brion Reynolds was involved in a shooting on Sept. 16 at 1221 W. Michigan Avenue in Lansing that killed two people and injured one juvenile.

LANSING, Mich. — U.S. Marshals of the Western District are offering a $10,000 reward for information directly leading to the arrest of a man accused of killing two people in Lansing.

Marshals believe Brion Reynolds was involved in a shooting on Sept. 16 at 1221 W. Michigan Avenue that killed two and injured one juvenile. Investigation determined Reynolds was the alleged suspect in the murders.

A multiple count felony warrant was issued on Sept. 20 on charges of open murder, assault with intent to commit murder and weapon charges.

Any information regarding the location of Reynolds can be given to the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED (926-8332) or usmarshals.gov/tips.

