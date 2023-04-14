19-year-old arrested in Holland by U.S. Marshals for allegedly assaulting woman

Xavier Rose, 19, was taken into custody for allegedly assaulting an 18-year-old woman in Holland on March 25.

HOLLAND, Michigan — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said Friday that they have taken a Holland man into custody with the help of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Team for allegedly assaulting a woman in her home in March.

Xavier Rose, 19, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals around 11 a.m. Friday at a home on Stratford Way in Holland.

Rose is accused of assaulting an 18-year-old woman armed with a pistol and a knife in her apartment in Holland on March 25.

An 18-month-old child was also in the apartment at the time of the assault.

Police say the woman was able to escape her apartment and contact police but had to leave the child behind. The victim sustained minor injuries from the assault.

Rose allegedly took the child with him and fled the scene.

The child was later found safe.

Police issued a description and photo of Rose in March and asked for the community's help in finding the alleged fugitive.

No one was injured in the arrest of Rose on Friday and he is currently lodged in the Ottawa County Jail.

Police say that further details, including official charges, will be released after his arraignment.

This incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.

