DECATUR, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office arrested two Coloma men who were hiding in a lake early Sunday morning.

The sheriff's office said that they were dispatched to West Drive, near the Lake of the Woods around 4:15 a.m. on a report of a suspicious vehicle revving its engine at a vacant home. The caller told police the vehicle was possibly stuck in the yard.

Deputies and a Decatur Police Department officer arrived to the scene within a couple of minutes, and they found the suspicious vehicle stuck in the driveway of the lake home.

Police then located two men hiding in the Lake of the Woods channel just behind the house. The men were ordered out of the water and evaluated by EMS.

The investigation found that two sheds in the area were broken into and a collection of tools, lawn equipment and fishing equipment worth several hundreds of dollars were stolen.

The stolen items were stashed near the scene, and deputies recovered them. The two suspects, 27-year-old and 28-year-old men, were arrested and lodged at the Van Buren County Jail on several charges awaiting arraignment.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.