Van Buren Co. man arrested after allegedly attacking neighbor

A 58-year-old man was arrested after allegedly attacking his 79-year-old neighbor on Friday.

Investigation from the Sheriff's Office shows that the attack was unprovoked.

Deputies say the 58-year-old man approached the 79-year-old on his own property when he began punching him in the head and face.

They say after the victim was knocked down, the suspect continued to punch him.

The victim lost consciousness and was left alone in the woods.

During an interview with deputies, the suspect said he had a long dislike for his neighbor for cutting firewood close to the property line.

He's being held at the Van Buren County Jail.

