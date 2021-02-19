Officer, sheriff's deputy on paid leave after shooting a at suspect wielding knife

The 49-year-old man from Wisconsin was transported to Bronson for his injuries and is in critical condition.

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A police officer and a sheriff's deputy are on administrative leave after shots were fired at a suspect wielding a knife in Van Buren County Thursday night.

According to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office, the incident started around 9 p.m. Dispatch received reports that an unknown man was cutting himself in a driveway.

The man committed a home invasion at the residence, and the press release said the homeowners did not know him.

Before authorities could arrive on scene, the man, identified only as a 49-year-old from Wisconsin, left the area on foot. The sheriff's office said it deployed a canine unit, along with a Paw Paw police officer to track the man down.

The deputy and the officer were confronted by the suspect, who was still armed with a knife. The sheriff's office said he advanced towards the officer and deputy, failing to comply with their demands. Shots were fired at the suspect.

First aid was immediately called to the area, the press release said. The suspect was taken to Bronson Hospital for his injuries. The sheriff's office said he is currently in critical condition.

The Paw Paw officer and the Van Buren County sheriff's deputy were both placed on administrative leave per the investigating into the shooting. following the shooting. Michigan State Police has been called in to handle that.

The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office said it would not release any more details on the incident at this time.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.