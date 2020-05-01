LAWRENCE, Mich. — A 24-year-old man from Van Buren County was arrested early Sunday morning on two counts of domestic violence, violating a personal protection order and interfering with 911 communications.

The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office said around 12:38 a.m they responded to the village of Lawrence on a report of domestic assault. With police arrived, they found the suspect had assaulted his ex-girlfriend, 22, and her mother, 67, but he had already fled out a back door.

Deputies requested assistance from the Pokagon Tribal Police and a K9 named Kuno. A handler and the K9 were able to locate the suspect and he was taken into custody without incident.

Police said the suspect was on probation and one of the victim's had a PPO in place against him. He was lodged at the Van Buren County jail. The sheriff's office also said the man grabbed the victim's phone and broke it while she was on the phone with 911 dispatchers.

Charges are also being sought for probation violation.

