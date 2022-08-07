Vandals 'severely damage' Millennium Park pavilion

The park will not post any pictures due to the "graphic and vulgar" nature of the vandalism.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —

Police and park staff are looking for answers after a well known pavilion at Millennium Park was damaged over the weekend.

Millennium Park and Beach's Grant Pavilion was 'severely damaged" by vandals overnight on Friday, according to a Facebook post from the park.

The destruction happened some time between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Due to the 'graphic and vulgar' nature of the vandalism, the park says they would not be posting pictures of the damage.

Our Grant Pavilion was severely damaged by vandalism last night between 10 pm and 7 am. Due to the graphic and vulgar... Posted by Millennium Park and Beach on Saturday, August 6, 2022

If anyone has any information, reach out to the Kent County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at 616-632-6100.

