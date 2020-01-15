MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The testimony began Wednesday in the trial of a Muskegon Heights man who is charged with shooting and killing his wife.

Vashon Flowers, shot and killed his wife, Jamie Thomas-Flowers, 50, in their home on May 19 after they were arguing about cigarette smoke. She died at the scene.

The day after, Flowers was arraigned on the charge of open murder. He is charged as a four-time habitual offender. He has previous convictions for assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a controlled substance, resisting police and domestic violence.

If he is found guilty on this case's charges, he faces prison for life.

Flowers' trial is expected to last until Friday, Jan. 17.

