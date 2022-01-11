Vehicle thefts, larcenies from cars on the rise in Kent County

The stolen cars are often used in joy rides and retail fraud and in other serious crimes such as armed robbery.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A concerning trend that started in 2020 in Kent County and hasn't stopped is a rise in stolen vehicles and larcenies from motor vehicles.

Eleven days into the new year, eight vehicles have already been reported stolen in Kent County.

In 2020, the number of car thefts doubled from the previous two years, and in 2021, the trend continued.

Stolen Vehicles Within Kent County

2021 - 323

2020 - 294

2019 - 139

2018 - 132

"It's a great question as far as why. Of course COVID was hitting at about that same time and could be a contributing factor, but specifically, I can't point to one reason for the increase," said Chuck DeWitt, Undersheriff of the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

The crime of opportunity is occurring all throughout Kent County during the day and night.

The stolen cars are often used in joy rides, retail fraud, and in other serious crimes such as armed robbery.

Larcenies from vehicles also increased in 2021 as they did in 2020 by around 43% compared to previous years.

Larcenies from Motor Vehicle within Kent County

2021 - 484

2020 - 484

2019 - 338

2018 - 345

"The things we typically see taken are money, cell phones, other electronics, but very concerning are firearms."

The advice DeWitt has for vehicle owners is no different than what he has shared in the past. Never leave your car running and unattended. Don't leave things out in the open, and lock up.

"Just be a little more mindful of your surroundings," DeWitt said. "Pay attention to who's coming about, whether it's people walking and vehicles that are continuing to drive around the area. Close your garage doors at night so it's a little bit more difficult."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.