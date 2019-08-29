GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A man who reportedly said he planned to “shoot up’’ RiverTown Crossings mall in Grandville and was later found with a handgun in his backpack has been charged with making a false report/threat of terrorism.

The incident occurred more than two weeks ago when 52-year-old William Rosado made comments to a client of Spectrum Community Services, who in turn told his mother, who contacted police, court records show.

Spectrum Community Services is a Westland-based agency that provides treatment for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Rosado worked there for about five years.

He and the client were at RiverTown Crossings mall on Aug. 12 when Rosado made comments about having a gun and wanting to “shoot up’’ the mall, court records show.

Rosado “claimed to have a gun in his backpack and made a comment that he was going to shoot up the mall,’’ a Grandville police detective wrote in a probable cause affidavit.

In a subsequent interview with police, the Spectrum Community Services client said he and Rosado were at the mall and Rosado was carrying a backpack. Rosado said “I have a gun in here. I’m gonna unload it on the mall,’’ the client reported to police, court records show.

“Mr. Rosado has a history of making statements in hopes that President Trump is assassinated,’’ the detective wrote in court documents.

After Spectrum Community Services was notified of the incident, Rosado was immediately suspended, a company spokeswoman said.

On Aug. 13, Rosado showed up at Oriole Park in Wyoming, where a Spectrum Community Services function was underway. Rosado by that time had been notified that he was suspended, the company spokeswoman said.

“When he showed up at the picnic, we called 9-1-1 and the police came right away,’’ the spokeswoman said. “He has since been terminated.’’

Wyoming police responded to the park. Rosado “had a handgun in a black backpack in the front seat of his Jeep,’’ according to the probable cause affidavit.

When told of the charges, Rosado “did reply that they were totally false,’’ the detective wrote.

Rosado, who lives in Grand Rapids, was booked into the Kent County Jail on Aug. 13.

During an appearance Thursday, Aug. 29 in Grandville District Court, Rosado waived a probable cause hearing, sending his felony case to Kent County Circuit Court. If convicted of making a false report/threat of terrorism, Rosado faces up to 20 years in prison.

Rosado remains in the Kent County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

