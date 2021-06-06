Verizon store in Jenison broken into overnight

A witness told deputies that they saw three to four people get into a red car. That car was last seen going east on Baldwin Street.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight break-in at a cell phone store. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the Verizon on Cottonwood Drive in Jenison.

Deputies say the front window was smashed in when they got to the scene. A witness told them that they saw three to four people leaving the store and getting into a red car. That car was last seen driving east on Baldwin Street.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation and are continuing to work on what happened. It is unclear if anything was taken from the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, Ottawa County Central Dispatch or Silent Observer.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.