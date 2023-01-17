Jontell White identified as victim in fatal Grand Rapids shooting

Jontell White, 30, was found deceased around 1:45 a.m. near 1900 S Division after police responded to the sound of gunfire.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department has released the identity of a 30-year-old man who was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

Jontell White was found dead around 1:45 a.m. near 1900 S Division after police responded to the sound of gunfire.

GRPD said in a press conference Saturday that the officers were patrolling in the area when they heard gunshots, which allowed them to quickly respond.

The Kent County Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide after completing an autopsy of White.

Investigators shared a description of a suspect, who they say fled the scene when officers arrived.

The suspect was described as wearing a black coat and black pair of pants.

The shooting is being investigated by the Major Case Team and police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the police department at (616) 456-3380 or anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or SilentObserver.org.

