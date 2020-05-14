Victim ID'd in deadly shooting in southeast Grand Rapids

Police identified the victim as 21-year-old DeShowne Andre Kirkland.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police have identified the man shot and killed Tuesday at the Garfield Cemetery as 21-year-old DeShowne Andre Kirkland.

Police said Kirkland was taken to an area hospital but died as a result of his injuries. Detectives with the GRPD Major Case Team continue to investigate and would like to speak to anyone with information.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m.Tuesday, May 12 in the 2200 block of Kalamazoo Avenue SE. Officers were called to the scene after someone heard gunshots near Garfield Cemetery.

GRPD says investigators would like to speak with anyone who may have information regarding this crime or anyone who was in the cemetery around 4 p.m. Detectives can be reached at 616-456-3400 or through the Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

