Victim, suspect identified in deadly Christmas Eve shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department has identified both the victim and suspect in a fatal Christmas Eve shooting.
Hope Latrese Cutts, 43, was shot in the chest and killed Dec. 24. Police say the shooting happened in a home in the 600 block of Cass Avenue SE.
The Kent County Medical Examiner's Office has determined that Cutts' death was a homicide by gunshot wound.
The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Dequan Keuonte Nelson of Grand Rapids. Police say Nelson and Cutts knew each other.
Nelson was charged with open murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was arraigned and is being held without bond.
