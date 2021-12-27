Victim, suspect identified in deadly Christmas Eve shooting

Hope Latrese Cutts, 43, was shot and killed on Dec. 24. The suspect, 33-year-old Dequan Nelson, was arraigned and is being held without bond.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department has identified both the victim and suspect in a fatal Christmas Eve shooting.

Hope Latrese Cutts, 43, was shot in the chest and killed Dec. 24. Police say the shooting happened in a home in the 600 block of Cass Avenue SE.

The Kent County Medical Examiner's Office has determined that Cutts' death was a homicide by gunshot wound.

The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Dequan Keuonte Nelson of Grand Rapids. Police say Nelson and Cutts knew each other.

Nelson was charged with open murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was arraigned and is being held without bond.

