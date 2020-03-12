Two victims robbed at gunpoint in Allegan County

The victims said three individuals were involved with the robbery while they were in a car parked in the driveway.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — On Thursday around 5 a.m., two individuals were robbed at gunpoint while they were at a vacant lot in Hopkins Township.

The victims said three individuals were involved with the robbery while they were in a car parked in the driveway. The three suspects were later arrested at two residences located in Hopkins Village and Hopkins Township.

The suspects are currently lodged at the Allegan County Jail. The incident is still under investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.