PLAINWELL, Mich. - Police in Plainwell are asking fro the community's help in locating the man who tried to break into a gas station that was actually open.

Plainwell Public Safety officers say they were called to the Marathon gas station on Allegan Street around 2:45 a.m. Monday on reports of a break-in.

An employee told officers a man threw a large rock through the glass of the front door then came inside. He jumped the counter to take cash from the register, but the clerk came from the back room and scared him off.

According to police, the front door was unlocked.

Anyone with information should call 269-685-9858 or Silent Observer at 855-745-3686.

